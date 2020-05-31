Curfew operations go better than expected for Minnesota law enforcement Saturday night

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) --Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell says Minnesotans can rest easier Saturday night following curfew enforcement operations.

Schnell addressed the media a little after 1 a.m. Sunday with an update on the situation in the Twin Cities. He did not have exact numbers, but estimated "dozens" of people were arrested as of about 10 p.m. Saturday. Schnell also stated there were no major injuries to law enforcement or civilians.

He went on to say the situation remained stable overnight, and that law enforcement teams were going after small groups of people that have splintered from larger groups.

When asked about how things went, Schnell replied, "I feel that tonight we feel it went far better, and I think really two reasons. One, there was clarity, absolute fundamental clarity in mission, there was an overwhelming number of resources that were brought to bear which obviously was critical, and the third, I think really critical, there was a tremendous level of community support for the curfew."

Reporters across the cities noted it was indeed quieter Saturday night than Friday night.

As for what's next, Schnell said conversations will be had with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz about whether to extend the curfew order.

"Do I think we've made progress tonight? Yes," said Schnell.

He also stated that the law enforcement effort with Minnesota National Guard would need to remain in force until residents in the Twin Cities and across Minnesota feel safe and comfortable.