I-35 W INCIDENT: Gov. Walz, Commissioner Schnell give update in Twin Cities

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell say they're thankful nobody was seriously injured when the tanker truck drove into a crowd of protesters on I-35W Sunday evening.

The two addressed the media in a briefing at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Schnell was asked about why law enforcement wasn't able to stop the tanker truck. He said it got around an area where traffic was being diverted off the freeway and the vehicle reached speeds of more than 70 m.p.h. which made it difficult for the officers in the area to catch up to and stop.

"…Very fortunate that there was no injuries or deaths. Because I think, when all of us saw that, we were deeply concerned and wanted to get and restore order up there as quickly as possible," Schnell said.

While law enforcement is concerned about finding fire accelerants, there are currently no reports of arson across the twin cities Sunday night. "It has been very quiet on the fire front," Schnell said.

He also talked about reports of white supremacist groups operating in the Twin Cities area. He said law enforcement is aware of their presence on the ground and officials are seeing posters for these groups being put up around the cities.

Schnell went on to say he is aware of reports of ANTIFA groups operating in the Twin Cities, but did not state if he or any agencies had direct evidence of that.

When asked about the detention status of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, Schnell said Chauvin has been moved from the Hennepin county jail to Minnesota Correctional Facility - Oak Park Heights. He was moved in part ahead of anticipation of more arrests Sunday night across Minneapolis. Oak Park is listed as a maximum security facility.

No decision has been made on if the curfew in the Twin Cities will be extended another night.