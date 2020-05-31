Protesters converge on White House for second straight day

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Police fired pepper spray at demonstrators near the White House and the D.C. National Guard was called in as pockets of violence and vandalism erupted during a second straight night of protests.

Sparking the demonstrations were the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and President Donald Trump's response to it.

Hundreds of people converged on the White House and marched along the National Mall. Protesters dragged away barricades and used concrete for projectiles. A trash bin was set on fire, as was part of a building near the White House.

The D.C. demonstration was one of several around the country protesting Floyd's death.

Trump appeared to cheer on the tougher tactics being used by law enforcement to disperse protesters.

By ASHRAF KHALIL, KEVIN FREKING and MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press