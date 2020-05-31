 Skip to Content

Rochester community marches in “Justice for George Floyd” rally Saturday

Minnesota News, News, Top Stories

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Hundreds of people gathered at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park before marching through downtown Rochester to the Government Center.

Demonstrators began to gather at noon and started the march at about 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Rochester Police provided the crowd with an escort along the entire route, closing off intersections and rerouting traffic along the way.

Many displayed signs demanding justice for the death of George Floyd and chanted messages of solidarity with their fists raised.

The protest ended where it began at about 4 o'clock Saturday afternoon.

KTTC

