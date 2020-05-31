Semi truck drives through crowd of protesters, driver arrested

MINNEAPOLIS (KTTC) -- A semi truck drove into a crowd of people on Sunday during a peaceful protest near downtown Minneapolis calling for justice for George Floyd.

According to KARE, KTTC's sister station in the Twin Cities, a semi truck was seen on MnDOT traffic cameras driving into a crowd of protesters on I-35W at about 6 p.m.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, the driver suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. He is under arrest. DPS said it does not appear any protesters were injured.

