Summer conditions bring heat, humidity, and storm chances to the region this week

After another beautiful day across the region, more active weather is expected for the week ahead, along with some summertime heat. Tonight, clouds will build in after sunset with overnight temperatures expected to fall back into the mid 50s. Winds will be blustery at times out of the south at 10-15 mph. We'll also see a chance for showers and a few rumbles of thunder mainly after 4am.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday morning with the chance of seeing one storm or two becoming strong to severe. A marginal risk for severe weather (1/5) is possible over a few of our riverside counties where moderate size hail and strong winds are the main threats. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s with dew points becoming more noticeable in the lower 60s. After a few morning storms, partly sunny skies are expected for the second half of the day.

Summer conditions will be in full swing around the region on Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 80s, taking a run towards 90 degrees in many locations. Conditions will also feel rather muggy out as dew points climb well into the upper 60s, even lower 70s in some locations. Sunny skies are expect throughout much of the day with a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A slight risk for severe weather (2/5) is possible over much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, large hail and damaging winds will be the main hazards.

A few lingering showers are possible for early Wednesday with drier conditions expected for the remainder of the day with sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s. Dew points will be more comfortable as well, settling in the mid to upper 50s. Sunshine looks to last throughout Thursday before showers and thunderstorms move back in overnight.

Our active weather pattern picks up once again by the late week with a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with temperatures in the lower 80s with muggy feeling conditions.