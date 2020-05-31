Walz extends Minneapolis-St. Paul curfew by one day, begins at 8 p.m. Sunday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced he is extending the temporary nighttime curfew in Minneapolis and St. Paul by one day in an effort to prevent dangerous activity in the Twin Cities.

The temporary curfew will begin at 8 p.m. on Sunday and end at 6 a.m. on Monday. Walz had previously issued nighttime curfews on Friday and Saturday.

Walz said peace officers will enforce the curfew and arrest people who won't comply.

“The curfew on Friday and Saturday night allowed our law enforcement to target those who meant to do harm to our communities,” Walz said in a news release. “Law enforcement made several arrests and seized weapons, narcotics, long guns, handguns, magazines and knives. We have reason to believe that bad actors continue to infiltrate the rightful protests of George Floyd’s murder, which is why we are extending the curfew by one day.”

Walz said no one can travel during the curfew on Minneapolis and St. Paul streets or in public places. First responders, members of the media, people going to or from work and those seeking emergency care or fleeing danger, and people experiencing homelessness are exempt, he said.

Mayors and local governors can issue their own curfews.

“Thank you to all those who stayed home and made plans with your neighbors to keep our communities safe,” Lt. Governor Flanagan said in a news release. “I recognize that a military presence in our cities causes deep discomfort for many, especially those who have experienced trauma. We cannot forget to center justice for George Floyd in this movement while bringing peace to our streets and calm to our neighborhoods. This is an important step to ensure safety, so we can begin to rebuild.”