Boxer Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd’s funeral

(AP) -- Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has offered to pay for George Floyd's funeral and memorial services, and the family has accepted the offer.

Mayweather personally has been in touch with the family, according to Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions.

He will handle costs for the funeral on June 9 in Floyd's hometown of Houston, as well as other expenses.

TMZ originally reported Mayweather's offer, and said he will also pay for services in Minnesota and North Carolina.