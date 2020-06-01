CORONAVIRUS CHRONICLES: Gabe Madsen, Mayo Spartans

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Of all the places Gabe Madsen thought he'd be on June 1st, Rochester was not on the list. He and his twin brother Mason were supposed to be at Cincinnati starting their college basketball careers.

"It's kind of sad to think about we could have been there today because that's what we've been waiting for ever since we committed," he said. "I just remember [thinking] 'I'm ready. I want to go,' but now it's like the day came and we're not there."

For a competitive athlete like Gabe, it's hard to be away from the game. Quarantine and COVID-19 make it even harder, but he's grateful to have a built in practice partner in his twin brother to help hone his craft.

"From the beginning, we've said there's going to be so many athletes that from back form this, and we just gotta take advantage and separate ourselves right now," Gabe said. "I feel like that's what we're doing and we're just working out really hard and I feel like finding new ways to get better."

They've also found a new practice partner with big aspirations. The twins have been working out with high-major caliber player Will Tschetter, who holds offers from the Big 10 and SEC.

"We used his court all last week. It was a nice change because [it has] no double rims. That's what we've been using for a couple months now," said Gabe. "We usually go there around 7 o'clock, do a little workout and play some one's, so it's been good."

But while Gabe may be a gifted basketball player, his defining characteristic isn't his shooting touch or impeccable footwork -- it's his heart.

"Basketball is going to end someday," he said. "What really matters in life is just being a good person."

The 6-foot-6 guard was in Minneapolis this weekend -- with his brother and parents -- helping fight for social justice in light of the police killing of George Floyd.

"It's history right now. This is history," said Gabe. "Right now is a really hard time for humanity. As a white male in this society, I just feel like I have to use my privilege I was born with to go up and support my black brothers and sisters."

Wise words from a college bound freshman.