Family autopsy: Floyd asphyxiated by sustained pressure

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- Attorneys representing the family of George Floyd have released the findings of an independent autopsy. Using their own pathologists, the results challenge the autopsy findings by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

The independent autopsy finds that Floyd died of asphyxiation, as a direct result of the police officer's knee to his neck and the pressure placed on Floyd's back by two additional officers as he lay handcuffed on the ground.

Attorneys say the evidence all appears to indicate Floyd was already dead as he was put into the ambulance and taken to the hospital, saying the "ambulance was his hearse."

Attorney Ben Crump said Floyd's family sought their own autopsy because they did not believe the County Medical Examiner's report addressed in detail what effect the use of force had on his neck. In the criminal complaint, which officially charges former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin with third degree murder and manslaughter, it states the original autopsy revealed no physical findings that support asphyxia or strangulation.

The independent autopsy calls Floyd's death a homicide. The very definition of which is death by the hands of another.

The family would like Chauvin charged with 1st degree murder. When asked what charges they feel would be appropriate for the other officers at the scene, the attorneys said they would like them punished to the full extent of the law, but stopped short of suggesting the appropriate charges. They said they would defer to the judgement of Minnesota's Attorney General, Keith Ellison who has now been handed the task of prosecuting this case.