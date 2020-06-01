Federal charges filed against Illinois man accused of planning to riot with explosive devices in Minnesota

Federal charges filed against Illinois man accused of planning to riot with explosive devices in MinnesotaNew
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- An Illinois man is accused of coming to Minnesota to riot is now in federal custody.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota, 28-year-old Matthew Lee Rupert is charged with civil disorder, carrying on a riot, and possession of unregistered destructive devices.
The complaint states Rupert posted several messages on his Facebook account referencing the protests.
It also shows Rupert posted a Facebook video on May 29 showing he was in Minneapolis passing out explosive devices, encouraging others to throw his explosives at law enforcement officers, actively damaging property, appearing to light a building on fire and looting businesses.
Rupert eventually went back to Illinois and was arrested Monday in Chicago.
The full news release can be read here.