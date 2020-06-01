Federal charges filed against Illinois man accused of planning to riot with explosive devices in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- An Illinois man is accused of coming to Minnesota to riot is now in federal custody.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota, 28-year-old Matthew Lee Rupert is charged with civil disorder, carrying on a riot, and possession of unregistered destructive devices.

The complaint states Rupert posted several messages on his Facebook account referencing the protests.

It also shows Rupert posted a Facebook video on May 29 showing he was in Minneapolis passing out explosive devices, encouraging others to throw his explosives at law enforcement officers, actively damaging property, appearing to light a building on fire and looting businesses.

Rupert eventually went back to Illinois and was arrested Monday in Chicago.

