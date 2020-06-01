Florida police officer suspended for pushing kneeling woman

MIAMI (AP) -- A Fort Lauderdale police officer was suspended after video showed he pushed a kneeling woman to the ground during Sunday protests, resulting in bottles being thrown.

The officer's colleagues quickly pushed him away from the woman and down the street.

Mayor Dean Trantalis told reporters the officer has been suspended pending an investigation. He was not named.

Police officers fired tear gas on demonstrators who made their way onto Interstate 4 in downtown Orlando as several cities and counties across Florida issued nighttime curfews to curb large crowds protesting the killings of black people by police.

In Miami-Dade, the state's most populous county, Mayor Carlos Gimenez said he won't reopen beaches on Monday as planned.

By KELLI KENNEDY and MIKE SCHNEIDER

Associated Press