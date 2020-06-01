George Floyd’s family wants peace among demonstrators

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Monday, George Floyd's brother visited the makeshift memorial where Floyd took his last breath.

Terrence Floyd, George's younger brother, took a knee at the memorial and addressed the gathered demonstrators.

"I understand y'all upset. But like it was already said I doubt y'all are as upset as I am. So If I'm not over here wildin' out. If I'm not over here blowing up stuff. If I'm not over here messing up my community. Then what are ya'll doing? What are y'all doing? Y'all doing nothing because that's not going to bring my brother back at all," Terrence said

Also present with Terrence was Rev. Kevin McCall, who emphasized that the family wants the looting damage to property to stop.

"The family has called for peace," McCall said

Terrence also pleaded for everyone to participate in elections to make their voices heard.

"Let's do this another way. Let's stop thinking that our voice don't matter and vote. Not just vote for the president vote for the preliminaries vote for everybody. Educate yourself," he said.

He yelled out the words: "Peace on the left, justice on the right."

The family will continue to demand that all officers involved in George's death be arrested.

"Keep my brother's name ringing," Terrence said.