Governor: Semi driver was confused when he drove into crowd

Video: KARE11/MnDOT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota's governor says a man who drove his semitrailer into the midst of thousands of protesters on a Minneapolis freeway was confused.

Authorities say it appeared no one was hurt when the driver rolled onto the Interstate 35W freeway near downtown Minneapolis on Sunday.

Gov. Tim Walz said Monday that the driver got ahead of officials who were closing the freeway and became confused. The governor noted the driver braked as he rolled past the crowd.

Officials estimate 5,000 to 6,000 people were on the freeway. Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said nothing indicates the driver was intentionally targeting protesters.