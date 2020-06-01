Local restaurants make their grand reopening with outdoor dining

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC)-- The staff at Rooster's Barn & Grill in Rochester have been waiting what they described as forever to reopen.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's executive order weeks ago restricted restaurants to curbside or pick-up only. Starting Monday, restaurants are allowed to open to patrons for outdoor dining only.

President and owner of Rooster's Barn & Grill Ross Manahan said customers and staff have been "chomping at the bit" for them to open. At 8 a.m. on Monday, they had customers ready to dine despite the overcast skies.

"I think, based on the reservations we have so far, I think by lunch into this afternoon into tonight we will be busy here on the patio," Manhan said. "I think everyone will be looking inside saying we wanna fill up those seats too. Let's get this thing going."

Manahan said that even though it is reservation only, if someone just shows up, they still may be able to get a seat.