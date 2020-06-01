Minnesota National Guard to demobilize, leaders say it’s time to work

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday that the Minnesota National Guard is doing to begin to demobilize. This process will be gradual and soldiers would start to be sent home as early as Monday afternoon.

"I don't want to paint a picture that this is over but I do want to paint a picture that we as Minnesotans have re-grounded ourselves in the values that we care about," Walz said about the peaceful protests that turned violent after the sun went down last week.

The National Guard will still be present, but is confident it can carry out the orders with smaller numbers.

"With over 7000 Minnesota National Guardsman currently mobilized, I am confident that we can reduce our presence while meeting the needs of the mission's tasking," said National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Jon Jenson.

This comes after two straight days of peaceful protests and any violence incited at night being snuffed out.

"You know but we also can't lose sight of the fact that throughout the day yesterday and today that we've seen peaceful protests throughout this city," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey added.

Going forward, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter says that the protesters' voices have been heard and that it's time to get to work.

"Our community has said loud and clear that they're ready to work with us to dismantle all of those systems that cause these incidents to keep occurring and dismantle all of those systems that make it so difficult to hold those individuals accountable when they do. It's up to us. I'm looking forward to be able to share with my daughters, our children, with our grandchildren, that in this moment we met it with peace but never again quiet," said Carter.