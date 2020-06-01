Minnesota reports 10 more COVID-19 deaths, 253 in ICU

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Monday that 10 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials said seven of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

This is the lowest single-day increase in deaths the Department has reported since May 23.

A total of 1,050 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH said. The Department also said 855 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The Department reported in Monday's update that 361 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

MDH said 25,208 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 2,725 health care workers.

Health officials reported that 19,441 of those who tested positive no longer need to be isolated.

About 255,592 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota to date, according to MDH.

The Department also said "due to civil unrest in St. Paul and surrounding areas" MDH Public Health Lab was closed on Saturday and Sunday.

"COVID-19 specimens were not accepted and no tests were run during this time. When possible, samples were re-routed to partner laboratories," MDH said.

MDH reported in Monday's update that 6,073 newly-completed tests were reported from external laboratories.

The Department reported that 549 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 253 of those hospitalized are in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

