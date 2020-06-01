Mpls protesters in solidarity; share why the movement is needed

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- Monday marks a week since George Floyd died in the custody of Minneapolis Police officers.

The disturbing video of the encounter has been shared around the world, showing the now former officer Derek Chauvin holding his knee on the back of Floyd's neck for more than 5 minutes.

Since then demonstrators in Minnesota and across the country have protested police violence against black people.

While protests have turned violent, a lot has stayed positive.

KTTC spoke with some protesters.

"How many officers out there really have a heart? And those who have a heart, will look at this video and cry and be shocked just like me, and want some type of justice," said Ja'Mal Green.

Green was friends with the daughter of Eric Garner. Garner died in 2014, in New York City also after an encounter with police officers. Like Floyd, he also told officers, "I can't breathe."

Another protester says he live near the location where Floyd died. He says its up to the community to come together to force and end to police violence.

"We have to show that we are in solidarity, this is an issue that affects us all. We're all in this community together even though it affects black people at a higher rate," said Devon Gilchrist.

Many non-black protesters showed their solidarity on the issue, like Keith McCarrom.

"White people have white privilege. And that is what we need to use, we have access to leaders, we have access to the police. And we must use our white skin to protect people of color and indigenous people," McCarrom said.

A family member of Philando Castile, also knew Floyd. The incident is hitting her twice as hard.

"My Client a knew him, even know he's not family, my nephew is Philando Castile, It's just too much, it's too much," said Rayni Omar -Taylor.

“If we don’t get justice today we’ll never have justice and these thing about these polices , is feeling like they can always get a free pass for what they do because they are supposed to protect us , there not protecting us when they kill either one of us. Black, white, brown or green," said Grover Harris.

And Floyd's family, hoping there's peace in the fight to get justice.

"Peace on the left justice on the right. Peace on the left justice on the right," said Terrence Floyd, George's younger brother.