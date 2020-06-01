The 90s return; plus strong to severe storms possible Tuesday

Warm and muggy conditions are on the way for Tuesday and really the rest of the week. High temperatures on Tuesday will warm into the upper 80s and 90s with dew points in the middle and lower 60s. It will feel like late July / early August outside on Tuesday. Rochester only had ONE 90-degree day last year and we have a chance to match that total Tuesday!

Severe Weather Threat:

With the warm and muggy air mass comes the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms during the evening and overnight hours Tuesday.

The likelihood of strong to severe thunderstorms will be high for all of SE Minnesota and most of NE Iowa Tuesday evening. Storms will develop west of I-35 and race across the area during the late evening hours.

Timing:

A frontal-boundary will move across the area during the evening Tuesday which will help spark thunderstorm development. Storms will be likely across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa from 6 p.m until 2 a.m Wednesday. With the best chance being in a 7-11 p.m time window for Rochester.

Severe WX Threats:

The main two threats we are facing Tuesday appears to be strong winds and large hail. Some model guidance has suggested golf ball size hail (1.75-2.00") with winds reaching near 60-mph. The tornado threat is low but can't be ruled out at this time. A couple of isolated tornadoes will be possible.

Week Outlook:

Temperatures will stay in the 80s through most of the week. Rain chances remain in the forecast Thursday evening, Friday evening, and into the weekend. With all the warm and muggy air, scattered thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon/evening this week.

Nick