Trump declares he’s president of law, order amid protests

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Amid racial unrest across the nation, President Donald Trump on Monday declared himself "the president of law and order" and threatened to deploy the United States military to American cities to quell a rise of violent protests.

After speaking in the White House Rose Garden, Trump walked across Lafayette Park to a church, his way cleared by authorities.

Earlier he spoke to governors on a video teleconference with law enforcement and national security officials, telling the state leaders they "have to get much tougher" amid nationwide protests and criticizing their responses.

By JONATHAN LEMIRE, JILL COLVIN and ALAN SUDERMAN Associated Press