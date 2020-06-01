Walz extends curfew in Twin Cities 2 more days

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Gov. Tim Walz said during his morning update on the situation in both St. Paul and Minneapolis that curfews for the cities will be extended two more days.

The curfews will be shortened and span from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Walz had previously issued nighttime curfews on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

This comes as protests have continued across the country following the death of George Floyd. Walz said the curfew is meant to keep people safe and prevent dangerous activity that has occurred in the Twin Cities.

“The curfew on Friday and Saturday night allowed our law enforcement to target those who meant to do harm to our communities," Walz said on Sunday.

Walz said on Sunday that no one can travel during the curfew on Minneapolis and St. Paul streets or in public places. First responders, members of the media, people going to or from work and those seeking emergency care or fleeing danger, and people experiencing homelessness are exempt, he said.