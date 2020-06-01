Warm, humid, stormy weather returns to start June

Showers, then sunshine today

Warm, humid air is blowing into the region today as a warm front swings through the Upper Mississippi Valley. Showers and thunderstorms have developed long that front and will impact the area through the mid and late morning, but severe weather isn't a concern in this situation. Look for clearing skies in the midday hours with bright, warm sunshine and a gusty south breeze helping temperatures climb quickly into the low to mid 80s later today.

Heat, humidity, then severe storm chances Tuesday

Warm air and rich, heavy humidity will continue to build into the region for Tuesday, setting the stage for strong thunderstorms later in the day. We'll have bright sunshine with near 90-degree temperatures and heat indices in the 95 to 100 range.