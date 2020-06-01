WATCH LIVE: Walz addresses state’s response to protests, public safety concerns (11:30 a.m.)

On our news app? Click here to view the live video!

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Monday at 11:30 a.m., Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to give an update on the state's response to protests and public safety concerns in the Twin Cities.

Walz is scheduled to be joined by Mayor Jacob Frey, Mayor Melvin Carter, Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington and Major General Jon A. Jensen.

