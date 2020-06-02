Barr vows ‘even greater’ law enforcement resources in unrest

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Attorney General William Barr is vowing "even greater law enforcement resources and support" in Washington D.C., as the nation's capital faces another nighttime curfew aimed at quelling protests over the death of George Floyd.

Law enforcement officers, using flash bangs and tear gas, took aggressive action Monday night to clear protesters from Lafayette Park near the White House so President Donald Trump' could walk to a nearby church for a photo opportunity.

After participating in the show of force, which included officers on foot and horseback, Arlington County in Virginia pulled its officers out of the District of Columbia. The County Board said its officers were used "for a purpose not worthy of our mutual aid obligations."

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MATTHEW BARAKAT

Associated Press