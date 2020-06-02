Hot and humid with severe weather possible today

Hot and humid with severe storms later today

A day after we started meteorological summer with a blast of summer heat and humidity, we're going to experience even warmer temperatures and heavier humidity for our Tuesday. That warm air is building northward into our region ahead of a storm system and associated cold front that are approaching from the northwest. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s across the area with heat indices in the 95 to 100 range thanks to some heavy humidity already present in the air.

Thunderstorms will develop late in the afternoon along that front, likely becoming severe as they move into our area after 5:00 PM. Very large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the primary concerns with these storms, although a tornado or two can't be ruled out at this point. Heavy rainfall will be possible in some of the larger storms as there will be plenty of moisture in the atmosphere to fuel that potential.

A quieter midweek

High pressure will move in from the northwest Wednesday in the wake of today's cold front, bringing drier, less humid air to the region. We'll also enjoy abundant sunshine with high temperatures in the lower 80s and a slight northwest breeze.

Sunshine will stick around for much of Thursday before a few late day showers and thunderstorms develop as a cold front moves in from the northwest. A few of those storms may produce large hail and strong, gusty winds as well, but it looks like a lower level threat for severe weather in our area. High temperatures Thursday will be in the mid 80s with a southwest breeze.

A seasonably warm weekend

A few isolated showers will be possible early Friday. Otherwise, it's looking like a dry and pleasant day with sunshine and high temperatures around 80 degrees. After a sunny Saturday that will feature highs in the upper 70s, a few more storms will be possible Sunday with temperatures again climbing into the 80s.

Heat and humidity will continue to build as we move into the next week with high temperatures hovering in the low to mid 80s each day which will still be several degrees above the seasonal average for the first half of June.