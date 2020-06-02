I-35 tank truck driver released from jail

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- According to the Hennepin County Sheriff jail roster, 35-year-old Bogdan Vechirko has been released without charges.

A semi truck drove into a crowd of people on Sunday during a peaceful protest near downtown Minneapolis calling for justice for George Floyd.

Vechirko was identified as the driver, working as an independent contractor for Kenan Advantage Tanker Company.

The Ohio-based company spoke out about the incident in a press release Sunday night.

"Our hearts go out to all those who are grieving the events of this past week. We have been informed of an incident involving one of our independent contractors in Minneapolis, MN during recent protests," Kenan Advantage stated in a press release. "Our first and foremost concern is for the safety and security of the public, our employees and our customers."

Department of Public Safety Commissioner, John Harrington and state leaders said Monday they didn't believe it was an intentional act.

In a news conference Monday, they said Vechirko was on the interstate prior to barricades going up.