Iowa primary voters deciding King’s fate, Ernst’s challenger

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa primary voters are deciding Tuesday whether Republicans will stick with conservative lightning rod Steve King in the state's conservative northwest after a series of setbacks for the congressman known for incendiary remarks about immigrants and white supremacy.

Stripped of his committee assignments and national Republican campaign backing, King faces five challengers including one backed by the GOP establishment.

Meanwhile, Des Moines businesswoman Theresa Greenfield soaking up attention and money in the four way Democratic primary to challenge Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, whose approval has slipped in the last year.