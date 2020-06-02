Iowa voters oust Rep. King, shunned for insensitive remarks

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Longtime Rep. Steve King has been ousted in Iowa's Republican primary after being ostracized by party leaders for comments about white nationalism.

State Sen. Randy Feenstra won the five-way race Tuesday after he argued the nine-term conservative Republican had cost the district a voice in Congress by losing his committee assignments over comments in a 2018 New York Times story that seemed to defend white nationalism.

King has a long record of incendiary comments about immigrants and white supremacy.

Feenstra becomes the heavy favorite to win in the district, where registered Republicans outnumber Democrats by roughly 60,000.

He faces Democrat J.D. Scholten, who lost by 2 percentage points to King in 2018.

By THOMAS BEAUMONT Associated Press