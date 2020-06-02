Minnesota reports 22 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,155 newly-completed tests

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Tuesday that 22 more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the state death toll to 1,072.

MDH said 866 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The Department also reported on Tuesday that 310 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 25,508 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, MDH said. This includes 2,764 health care workers.

The Department reported that 20,381 of those who tested positive no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials said about 258,747 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota, including 3,155 newly-completed tests reported in Tuesday's updates.

This is a drop in newly-completed tests compared to recent weeks, with some single-day totals surpassing 8,000 tests. Health officials said the MDH Public Health Lab was closed from Saturday through Monday "due to civil unrest in St. Paul and surrounding areas." Samples were reportedly rerouted when possible.

Health officials said 537 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 248 of those hospitalized are in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here