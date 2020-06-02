Mother of George Floyd’s daughter delivers powerful statement

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd's daughter, spoke in public about his death for the first time Tuesday.

She made an emotional statement with 6 year old daughter Gianna standing by her side.

"I wanted everybody to know that this is what those officers took. At the end of the day, they get to go home and be with their families. Gianna does not have a father," Washington said.

She also talked about the future her daughter will now have without her father.

"He will never see her grow up, graduate. He will never see her walk down the aisle. If there is a problem she's having and she needs her daddy, she does not have that anymore," she said.

Also with Washington was Stephen Jackson Sr., Floyd's best friend. He said he will step up to fill the void from Floyd's death.

"I'm going to be there to wipe your tears. I am going to be here with you and GiGi," he said.

The family said their fight for justice will be non- stop.

"I want justice for him because he was good. No matter what anybody thinks. He was good and this was proof that he was a good man," Washington said

"We gon put my brother to rest. We're going to send him home in beautiful ways this week. But I am telling you we are not leaving we are demanding justice. And I am tired of seeing that I am not about to see her hurt like this every day, we need justice and we demand it in some kind of way," Jackson said.

A memorial for Floyd will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. at North Central University in Minneapolis.