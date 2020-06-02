Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 6:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Trempealeau County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN WINONA…SOUTHEASTERN BUFFALO…NORTHWESTERN LA

CROSSE AND SOUTHWESTERN TREMPEALEAU COUNTIES…

At 524 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Trempealeau,

or 8 miles southeast of Winona, moving southeast at 25 mph. At 519

PM, emergency management reported 2 inch hail near Winona.

HAZARD…Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Emergency management.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near…

Trempealeau around 530 PM CDT.

Dakota and Brice Prairie around 545 PM CDT.

La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen, French Island and La Crosse Airport

around 600 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Perrot

State Park, Marshland, I 90 Exit 275, Pickwick, I 90 Exit 2, I 90

Exit 266 and I 90 Exit 272.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…2.00IN;

WIND…60MPH