Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Freeborn County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT

FOR NORTHERN FREEBORN…NORTHEASTERN FARIBAULT AND SOUTHERN STEELE

COUNTIES…

At 648 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Geneva, or 15

miles northwest of Austin, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Albert Lea, Wells, Blooming Prairie, Clarks Grove, Ellendale, Alden,

Geneva, Hartland, Hollandale, Freeborn, Hayward and Lemond.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…1.50IN;

WIND…60MPH