Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 7:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Faribault County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN FARIBAULT COUNTY…

At 654 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near New Richland to near Frost, moving east at 55

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Blue Earth, Elmore, Frost and Brush Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH