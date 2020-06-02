Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 7:15 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 7:15 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Faribault County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT
FOR SOUTHEASTERN FARIBAULT COUNTY…
At 654 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near New Richland to near Frost, moving east at 55
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Blue Earth, Elmore, Frost and Brush Creek.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL…1.00IN;
WIND…60MPH