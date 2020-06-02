Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 8:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Dodge County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN OLMSTED…MOWER AND SOUTHERN DODGE COUNTIES…

At 702 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Austin, moving

east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters. This storm has a history of

producing very large hail and damaging winds.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

This severe storm will be near…

Brownsdale around 710 PM CDT.

Rose Creek around 715 PM CDT.

Grand Meadow around 730 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include County

Roads 3 And 108, County Roads 6 And 15, Salem Corners, Rock Dell,

Brookside Campground, County Roads 5 And 6 and Mayville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive

hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should

move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows.

Intense thunderstorms can produce tornadoes and widespread

significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately

likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor

of a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant

property damage.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…2.50IN;

WIND…70MPH