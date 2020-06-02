Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 7:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Worth County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT

FOR WORTH AND WINNEBAGO COUNTIES…

At 659 PM CDT, outflow from severe thunderstorms located along a

line extending from St. Ansgar to 11 miles northwest of Forest City,

moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Observed.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Forest City, Northwood, Lake Mills, Manly, Emmons, Rice Lake, Buffalo

Center, Thompson, Plymouth, Fertile, Leland, Kensett, Grafton,

Hanlontown, Rake, Joice, Scarville, Bolan, Lake Mills Municipal

Airport and Hogsback Wildlife Area.

This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 203 and 218.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or

lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover.

SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH