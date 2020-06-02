Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 6:55 PM CDT until TUE 8:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Mitchell County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Mitchell County in north central Iowa…

Southern Mower County in southeastern Minnesota…

* Until 815 PM CDT.

* At 654 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Austin to near London to near Emmons, moving east at

35 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Rose Creek around 720 PM CDT.

Adams around 725 PM CDT.

St. Ansgar and Lyle around 730 PM CDT.

Stacyville around 745 PM CDT.

Le Roy around 805 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include County

Roads A 39 And S 70, Meyer, Toeterville, Otranto, Brownville, County

Roads T 54 And A 31 and County Roads 4 And 8.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or

lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover.

SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

&&

HAIL…1.50IN;

WIND…60MPH