Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 6:55 PM CDT until TUE 8:15 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 6:55 PM CDT until TUE 8:15 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Mitchell County
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Mitchell County in north central Iowa…
Southern Mower County in southeastern Minnesota…
* Until 815 PM CDT.
* At 654 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Austin to near London to near Emmons, moving east at
35 mph.
HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Severe thunderstorms will be near…
Rose Creek around 720 PM CDT.
Adams around 725 PM CDT.
St. Ansgar and Lyle around 730 PM CDT.
Stacyville around 745 PM CDT.
Le Roy around 805 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include County
Roads A 39 And S 70, Meyer, Toeterville, Otranto, Brownville, County
Roads T 54 And A 31 and County Roads 4 And 8.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or
lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover.
SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from
windows.
&&
HAIL…1.50IN;
WIND…60MPH