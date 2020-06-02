Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 8:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Floyd County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN MITCHELL…HOWARD…FLOYD AND CHICKASAW COUNTIES…

At 821 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Waucoma to near New Hampton to 6 miles west of Greene,

moving southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Law enforcement. These storms have a history of blowing

down trees.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near…

Lawler around 825 PM CDT.

Fredericksburg around 830 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Vernon

Springs County Park, County Roads B 60 And T 18, Vernon Springs,

Idlewilde State Park, Bradford, Chickasaw and County Roads V 58 And A

46.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or

lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover.

SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH