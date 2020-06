Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Freeborn County

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 239 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT

TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA

FARIBAULT FREEBORN MARTIN

STEELE WASECA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLUE EARTH, FAIRMONT,

OWATONNA, AND WASECA.