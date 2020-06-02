State will investigate Minneapolis Police after filing civil rights charge

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) - The Minnesota Department of Human Rights is launching an investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department after filing a civil rights charge related to the death of George Floyd.

Governor Tim Walz' Department of Human Rights will be the investigative body that will look into the department's policies, procedures and practices over the past ten years. The goal is to determine if the MPD has engaged in systemic discriminatory practices toward people of color and then ensure if those practices exist, they are stopped.

Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero will head up the investigation. Governor Walz said, "silence is complicity. Minnesotans can expect our administration will use every tool at our dispoal to deconstruct generations of systemic racism in our state."

Minneapolis resident George Floyd died in police custody a week ago yesterday, after an officer held him down with a knee on his neck for nearly ten minutes. That officer, Derek Chauvin has been charged with third degree murder and manslaughter in the case. Three other officers who stood by and did nothing to stop Chauvin or help Floyd have not been charged yet. While handcuffed and on the ground Floyd begged for help, told officers he couldn't breathe and also called out for his 'mama.'

The family of George Floyd is demanding all four officers involved in the case be charged. They asked independent pathologists to conduct a separate autopsy on Floyd and released those findings yesterday. The report concluded homicide was the manner of death and the police restraining Floyd was the cause. Late yesterday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiners office concluded his death was a homicide as well.

A memorial will be held for Floyd in Minneapolis tomorrow, before his body eventually returns to Houston, Texas for burial.