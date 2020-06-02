Storms cause damage, power outages in Freeborn, Mower Counties

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- High wind gusts from thunderstorms Tuesday evening structurally damaged at least one building. Parts of the roof and other parts of the building were scattered throughout the adjacent fields, some blew across Freeborn County Road 36 into another field.

The storm also caused other damage at other properties in the area including downed tree limbs, blown in garage doors and power outages.

Residents think some kind of tornado came through the area to cause that much damage. A National Weather Service Team will have to make that call.

The area did not get hail but torrential downpours forced drivers on Interstate 90 to stop along the side of the highway.