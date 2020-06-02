Strong storms possible Tuesday night

Strong to severe thunderstorms are still expected through the late evening hours tonight. Main threats include large hail and strong straight-line winds. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out, but I don't think tornadoes will be the primary concern.

Severe Weather Threats:

Large hail will be the main concern throughout the evening. Hail size could reach near 2"+ across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. This would be slightly bigger than golf ball size hail. Winds will be the other main concern with some wind gusts reaching near 60-70 mph.

Timing:

The main threat for storms tonight across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa will be from 7 p.m until midnight tonight. Thunderstorm activity will begin to ramp up around 7-8 p.m tonight for Rochester. As of now, the main severe threat for Rochester appears to be from 7-10 p.m. with thunderstorms lingering until 11 p.m to 12 a.m.

More details to come...

Nick