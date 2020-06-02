Teen facing murder charge in death of his 5-year-old brother in Eyota

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office shared details on a suspicious death investigation underway in Eyota.

According to law enforcement, on Monday at 4:35 p.m. a call came in about a 5-year-old boy not breathing on the 300 block of 2nd Street SW in Eyota.

Upon arrival, authorities said the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and Eyota ambulance found the 5-year-old in an upstairs bedroom not breathing.

The child was taken by Eyota ambulance to Mayo Clinic St. Marys where he was later pronounced dead at 6 p.m.

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Captain Scott Behrns stated in a news conference, he believes it was "most likely asphyxiation."

At the time of death other children were in the house. However, deputies said there was no adult supervision.

Authorities said the 17-year-old was arrested and is facing a 2nd degree murder charge.

The teen suspect is being held at Dakota County Juvenile Detention Center waiting for arraignment Wednesday, and that is when his name will be released.

An autopsy will be performed Tuesday on the child.

Authorities say the victim and teen suspect were siblings.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and crime lab were called to the scene.