WATCH LIVE: Walz announces next steps in state’s response to George Floyd death (2 p.m.)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Tuesday at 2 p.m., Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to announce the next steps in the state's response to George Floyd's death.

Walz is scheduled to be joined by Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan, Department of Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero, Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington and Major General Jon A. Jensen.

