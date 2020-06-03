Authorities ask public for information on Rochester shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Authorities are asking the public for information about a shooting in Rochester that took place in May.

The shooting happened on May 20 shortly after 8 p.m. in the area of 37th Street NE and East River Road, according to a news release from Crime Stoppers of Rochester & Olmsted County.

Authorities said a white Jeep left south on East River Road during the shooting, followed by a maroon SUV and a white sedan.

Anyone with information about the shooting, the people involved or the

vehicles involved, is asked to contact Investigator Weber at 507-328-6922 or cweber@rochestermn.gov.

People can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The tipster could be eligible for a cash reward if the tip leads to an arrest, authorities said.