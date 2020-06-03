Esper opposes using Insurrection Act for law enforcement

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Defense Secretary Mark Esper says he opposes use of the Insurrection Act, which would allow President Donald Trump to use active-duty forces for law enforcement duties in the U.S.

Speaking to reporters at the Pentagon Wednesday, Esper said active-duty troops in a law enforcement role should be used in the United States "only in the most urgent and dire of situations," adding, "We are not in one of those situations now."

He spoke as Trump took credit for a massive deployment of National Guard troops and federal law enforcement officers to the nation's capital, saying it offered a model to states on how to quell protests nationwide.

By ZEKE MILLER, JONATHAN LEMIRE, MICHAEL BALSAMO and ROBERT BURNS

Associated Press