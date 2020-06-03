KTTC Television, the dominant #1 news operation in Rochester, Minnesota, is looking for a new team leader. This booming metro area is just south of Minneapolis, and consistently ranked as one of the best places to live in America. We are searching for a talented producer who wants to make the move into management as our Executive Producer.

We are looking for a creative thinker to produce a visually exciting and informative newscast every day. Your passion for storytelling is a must in this fast-paced environment. The successful candidate will also have a passion for producing content on all digital platforms and lead this effort newsroom-wide.

Qualified applicants should have strong writing skills, solid news judgement, the ability to make quick decisions, and a competitive nature. You need to be able to adapt to the ever-changing world of a deadline-driven newsroom and adjust to flexible schedules. A degree in journalism or a related field is required.

KTTC is proud to be a part of Quincy Media, Inc., a family-owned company with 20 television stations doing news in 16 markets. Positions are available for candidates at all experience levels throughout the company, with great opportunities to grow and advance your career! Visit www.quincymediacareers.com for more. If you think this opportunity is perfect for you, send cover letter, resume, and samples of your work to:

Michele Gors

News Director

KTTC-TV

6301 Bandel Road NW

Rochester, MN 55901

mgors@kttc.com

No phone calls, please.

EOE.