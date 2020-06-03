Firefighters respond to house fire near Hayfield

NEAR HAYFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) -- Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire near Hayfield on Highway 30.

The call came in around 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday. It happened in the 18,000 block of Highway 30

According to a Dodge County Sheriff's deputy at the scene, the building was nearly engulfed in flames.

No one was hurt in the fire and the cause is under investigation.

The Dodge Center and Hayfield Fire Departments, Hayfield Ambulance and the Dodge County Sheriff's Office were at the scene.