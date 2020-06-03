Floyd autopsy full report released

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office released the autopsy report on the death of George Floyd Wednesday evening.

The report included lab results.

Among the findings, Floyd had blunt force injuries to his forehead, face, upper lip, shoulders, hands, elbows, and legs.

The report also states he had arteriosclerotic heart disease and a clinical history of hypertension. It also shows Floyd's lungs appeared healthy.

Also mentioned, Floyd tested positive for COVID-19 back in April, but appeared asymptomatic when he died.

"Since PCR positivity for 2019-nCoV RNA can persist for weeks after the onset and resolution of clinical disease, the autopsy result most likely reflects asymptomatic but persistent PCR positivity from previous infection."

Floyd's death was classified as a homicide by the medical examiner on Monday.

The full report can be read here.