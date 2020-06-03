Goodwill stores see long, steady lines amid reopenings

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- After weeks of being closed, area Goodwill stores reopened Monday to people eager to donate.

Both Rochester locations have seen steady, long lines of vehicles all week. The lines went out into the road at times.

Goodwill has changed their protocol of taking donations to ensure safety of staff and donors. A donor will now drive up and put the donations into a bin for the staff to take.

Goodwill general manager Dave Schlobohm said its great to see the turnout.

"We are really busy with donations and we really appreciated the community hanging onto their donations," Schlobohm said. "They are supporting our mission of putting people back to work in Minnesota."

Goodwill now requires all staff and customers to wear masks while in the store. They also changed their store hours, opening later at 10 a.m. and closing earlier at 8 p.m. to allow staff more time to clean. Schlobohm asks for patience as they navigate this new way of operating.