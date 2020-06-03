 Skip to Content

Klobuchar: Ellison increasing charges against Chauvin, charging 3 other officers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar tweeted that Minnesota Attorney General Ellison is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck.

Klobuchar said the charges will be increased to 2nd degree murder.

Klobuchar also said Ellison is chargin the other three officers.

Ellison is scheduled to make an announcement about the investigation into George Floyd's death on Wednesday afternoon.

KTTC will be carrying the announcement live.

