Klobuchar: Ellison increasing charges against Chauvin, charging 3 other officers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar tweeted that Minnesota Attorney General Ellison is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd degree in George Floyd’s murder and also charging other 3 officers. This is another important step for justice. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 3, 2020

Klobuchar said the charges will be increased to 2nd degree murder.

Klobuchar also said Ellison is chargin the other three officers.

Ellison is scheduled to make an announcement about the investigation into George Floyd's death on Wednesday afternoon.

